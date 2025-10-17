Live
40 BJP leaders to campaign in Nuapada
Bhubaneswar: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of 40 senior leaders who will campaign for the party’s candidate, Jay Dholakia, during the Nuapada by-election. The list includes Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Jual Oram, Organisational in-charge Sunil Bansal, Odisha in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, co-in charge Lata Usendi and Odisha BJP president Manmohal Samal.
Moreover, several ministers of the State government, BJP MPs and MLAs will also do the campaigning in favour of the BJP candidate Dholakia. The list includes Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling and MPs Baijayant Jay Panda and Sambit Patra.
The party on Wednesday announced Jay Dholakia, son of former minister and senior BJD leader late Rajendra Dholakia, as its candidate for the Nuapada by-poll, which is scheduled to be held on November 11.