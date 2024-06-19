5 Dead In Delhi, !4 Found Dead In Noida Due To Severe Heat

In the past 72 hours, five individuals have succumbed to heatstroke in Delhi, which is currently experiencing a severe heatwave. The deaths were reported at three hospitals: Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, each with one fatality, and Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), where three people, including a car mechanic, passed away due to heat-related complications. The mechanic, admitted with a fever of 106 degrees, died on June 16.

In Noida, over the last 24 hours, 14 deaths have been reported due to suspected heatstroke. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem examinations, according to Renu Agarwal of Noida's district hospital.

At Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, 36 individuals affected by the heatwave are currently admitted. LNJP hospital has admitted over seven patients with high fevers ranging from 106 to 107 degrees, five of whom are on ventilators. Most of the affected individuals are laborers or rickshaw pullers, predominantly above 60 years old, suffering from electrolyte imbalances, severe dehydration, and heatstroke symptoms.

Private hospitals and clinics across Delhi are witnessing a surge in heatstroke cases. Dr. Gaurav Kumar, who operates a clinic in Paharganj, noted that the number of heatwave-related cases has more than doubled in the past month, primarily affecting rickshaw pullers and daily laborers.

Despite the grim situation, there is a possibility of temporary relief from the relentless heatwave due to an ongoing western disturbance expected to affect Delhi and its surrounding areas in the next 24–48 hours.