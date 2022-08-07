50 bank accts linked to Partha Chatterjee under forensic audit

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal has come across as many as 50 banks accounts held individually or jointly by prime accused Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee.

The agency officials have contacted all the bank authorities concerned and asked for statement details, following which they will be sent for forensic audit.

Meanwhile, the ED sleuths have come across another shell company in this connection, in which the names of directors were changed a number of times ever since it was floated on March 23, 2012. The address of the said company, Ananta Texfab Private Limited, is Club Town Heights, Block 5, Flat 8A, 14 B.T. Road, Kolkata 700056.

Incidentally, this is also the address of Arpita Mukherjee's flat from where the ED sleuths had recovered huge stash of cash and gold on July 28.

As per the ED, when the corporate entity was floated on March 23, 2012, its three directors were Partha Chatterjee's deceased wife, late Babli Chatterjee, daughter Sohini (Bhattacharya) Chatterjee and son-on-law Kalyanmoy Bhattacharya.

In 2016, the names of the daughter and wife were removed from the list of directors and Arpita Mukherjee's name was included. However, as per Corporate Affairs Ministry records, currently the two existing directors of the company are Mrinmoy Malakar and Ranesh Kumar Singh.

"The names of directors changing so frequently point at something fictitious in this entity. Probably this is another shell company which was used to divert funds to different channels.