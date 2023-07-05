50 more lower courts in Odisha turn paperless

Cuttack: At least 50 more courts in Odisha turned ‘paperless’, taking the total number of such courts in the State so far to 84.

Another 50 courts in the State will be paperless soon, Orissa High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar said. The concept of paperless courts was introduced in the State in September 2022. In the same month, 34 paperless courts covering all 30 districts of the State were inaugurated.

Recognising the importance of technology in the justice delivery system, the Chief Justice, in May this year, pledged to convert at least 100 courts in Odisha to be paperless.

“The Covid pandemic caused the acceleration of the use of technology in the judiciary and technology would definitely change the way Judicial Officers approach their work,” the Chief Justice said.

Muralidhar complimented the judiciary of the State for taking the lead in adapting to technology for the functioning of courts. All the measures, such as digitisation, e-filing and paperless courts, are to make access to justice more affordable, efficient and effective, he added.