500 kg silver plates shifted to workshop for covering doors of Jagannath temple

Puri : Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is all set for Rath Yatra on July 1, the process started for covering the Kalahata door inside the temple with silver plates on Saturday. The silver plates weighing around 500 kg have been kept in 11 boxes in the strong room of district treasury office.

The boxes containing the silver plates were brought out by the SJTA in presence of district administration officials on Saturday and were transported to strong room in Niladribhakta Niwas where the mainframes of Kalahata doors have already been constructed.

As per the decision taken by the SJTA, 8 main doors of different temples and important places inside the premises would be covered with silver plates. The work on doors of 7 places has already been completed during the last year Rath Yatra. Those are Beharan doors, Jaybijay doors, Satapahacha doors, Bhogamandap, Lakshmi temple, Adinrusingha temple and Bimala temple. It was decided that the Kalahata door of sanctum sanctorum of the main temple would be covered with silver plates during the Rath Yatra this year when the three deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra would go on their annual sojourn to Mausima temple. Speaking to media persons Ajay Jena, administrator, SJTA, said that artisans and craftsmen have already arrived in the town and they would start the work after the silver plates reach the workshop. He added that security arrangement has been made at the strong room as well as the workplace till the completion of the works.