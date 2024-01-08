Live
- $3,499 Apple’s mixed reality headset Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2
- Bengal LoP writes to I-T Dept, seeks probe against Abhishek Banerjee on funding source for govt scheme
- ‘Worship your body’: Rubina Dilaik gives glimpse into her postpartum journey
- PIL against Pontiff dismissed by HC
- UKK Season 2: Gujarat Giants go top with dominating win over Telugu Yoddhas
- Odisha: Former minister Balabhadra Majhi quits BJD
- 79% Americans think surgery for weight loss should be last resort: Study
- 500 women students of Haryana university accuse professor of sexual harassment
- Bihar ACS Pathak goes on leave after fracas with prominent Patna doctor
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached 11 cr people in last 50 days: PM Modi
Nearly 500 women students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana's Sirsa have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accusing a professor there of sexual harassment.
India- Chandigarh: Nearly 500 women students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana's Sirsa have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accusing a professor there of sexual harassment.
They demanded his suspension and an inquiry led by a retired High Court judge.
Copies of the letter have also been sent to Vice Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state Home Minister Anil Vij, and National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, among others.
The letter accuses the professor of "filthy and obscene acts".
He is accused of calling girls to his office, takes them to a bathroom, and "touches private parts, and (does) obscene things with us".
The girls said that when they protested, they were threatened with "very bad" consequences.
The letter claims this has been going on "for many months".
University's Registrar Rajesh Kumar Bansal confirmed receipt of the anonymous letter.