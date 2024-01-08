  • Menu
500 women students of Haryana university accuse professor of sexual harassment

500 women students of Haryana university accuse professor of sexual harassment
Nearly 500 women students of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Haryana's Sirsa have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accusing a professor there of sexual harassment.

They demanded his suspension and an inquiry led by a retired High Court judge.

Copies of the letter have also been sent to Vice Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, state Home Minister Anil Vij, and National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma, among others.

The letter accuses the professor of "filthy and obscene acts".

He is accused of calling girls to his office, takes them to a bathroom, and "touches private parts, and (does) obscene things with us".

The girls said that when they protested, they were threatened with "very bad" consequences.

The letter claims this has been going on "for many months".

University's Registrar Rajesh Kumar Bansal confirmed receipt of the anonymous letter.

