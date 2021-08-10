53% population in Madhya Pradesh receives first vaccine jab

Bhopal: As many as 53 per cent of the total eligible population in Madhya Pradesh has received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 10 per cent population has received the second dose.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the vaccination drive in the state. A total of 2.93 crore people have taken the first vaccine dose and 57 lakh people have received the second dose, the government said.

Chouhan said, "Covid testing should not reduce in any district across the state. We have to stop the possible third wave of the pandemic from entering the state at any cost. Covid-protocols such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing etc. should be mandatorily followed."

"As much as 100 per cent vaccination of eligible population in the state must be done at the earliest. After receiving the first vaccine dose, all people must get vaccinated with the second dose as well. All of us can be completely shielded from the Covid-19 infection only after getting vaccinated with both doses of vaccine," the Chief Minister added.

Chouhan said the vaccination drive must be ramped up in the state as the pace had slowed down due to the incessant rain. A large vaccination campaign needs to be carried out again, he added.

Nearly 108 daily new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last one week while 106 new Covid positive cases were recorded in the previous week.

Chouhan said nearly 70,000 Covid tests are being conducted daily in the state. "Covid testing has been low in Ashoknagar, Sheopur, Katni, Rajgarh, Khargone, Gwalior, Vidisha, Datia, Ratlam and Balaghat districts which needs to be be ramped up." He congratulated the district administration for testing more than the aimed target in Damoh, Dindori, Alirajpur, Indore and Dewas districts.

Several new Covid cases were reported during the last few days in the Bundelkhand region of the state which has increased the burden on the government. At the same time, it is making every effort to stop a possible third wave of Covid-19.