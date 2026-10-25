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55-Year-Old Man Killed After Mercedes Driven by Judge’s Minor Son Hits Scooter in Kochi
In Short
The 17-year-old allegedly rammed his Mercedes into the scooter from behind between 2 am and 3 am. Police said preliminary findings did not indicate alcohol consumption, while the teenager’s blood samples have been collected for analysis.
A 55-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Kochi, Keralam, after a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a judge hit his scooter in the early hours of Sunday.
Jayabalakrishnan was riding his motorcycle down the road when it was hit by a luxury car from behind between 2am and 3am. According to the report, the car was signed in the judicial officer's name.
Minor was arrested by the police
The 17-year-old driver was placed in police custody after the accident. Initial evidence indicated he wasn't drunk when he crashed, police said. Samples of his blood have been taken and tested.
The cops have brought charges of reckless driving and negligence causing death. A video taken at the scene of the accident revealed a lot of damage to the front of the Mercedes.
There victim was running a food stall while he was going home.
Jayabalakrishnan, who was working as a food vendor, was leaving the workplace on his night duty when the accident happened, his niece told reporters.
She said the vehicle was driving fast and that her uncle's scooter and property strewn across the road showed the impact of the crash.
“He died on the spot,” she was quoted by news agency PTI.
A family expresses concerns about minor driving
The victim's niece also said there were reports of the minor's father talking down to her at the police station when she asked how his kid could have driven the car.
Her family will go after him and she emphasized that the incident should be a cautionary tale for people who are driving without a licence, she said.
The investigation into the fatal crash is underway.
55-Year-Old Man Killed After Mercedes Driven by Judge’s Minor Son Hits Scooter in Kochi
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