58K people affected in Jajpur

Jajpur: Cyclone Dana, accompanied by torrential rain, has affected 58,710 people of 1,211 villages in Jajpur district, officials said on Saturday.

Speaking to the media after holding a review meeting of all BDOs, tehsildars and field level officers of the district, Jajpur CollectorP Anvesha Reddy said 58,710 people under 10 blocks and two urban bodies of the district have been affected by the cyclone. Of them, 46,986 are adults and the rest children, she said, adding no causality has been reported.

“As many as 1,214 kutcha houses have been damaged in the district. Of them, 876 kutcha houses are partly damaged, while 38 are damaged severely. Only two kutcha houses have been damaged completely. The rest damaged kutcha houses were used as cowsheds,” the Collector said.

According to a preliminary report on crop loss incurred due to cyclonic storm Dana, 21,709-hectare farmland has been affected and paddy crops on 15,273-hectare land were lost. While 6,096-hectare non-paddy crops were affected, 340-hectare vegetable crops got damaged due to torrential rainfall under the impact of the cyclone.

Notably, the district experienced heavy rainfall under the impact of Dana. Dasarathapur block recorded the highest rainfall in Jajpur district with 196 mm, while Bari block (146 mm), Jajpur block (143 mm) and Binjharpur block recorded (110 mm) rainfall.

Reddy said 314 medical relief centres have been set up in the district and 20 mobile health teams and 10 veterinary teams mobilised.