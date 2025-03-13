6 Best Essay Writing Tools for Students | Top Choices

Students have a lot on their plates these days, and writing essays can be tough. But every problem has a solution. Like, AI writing tools help students, writers, and editors make the process easier.

They not only provide ideas but they can also be used to generate content as well as fix any mistake students might have made along the way (Don't get used to making mistakes tho).

But that’s not all these tools offer!

In this review, we’ll go into detail and look at six great writing tools, their features, and how they can help students.

So, let’s get started!





1. PerfectEssayWriter.ai – A Powerful Writing Tool

PerfectEssayWriter.ai helps make writing easy and even fun. Since PerfectEssayWriter.ai is an AI essay writer with no plagiarism , users can be sure to get original content every time.

It also offers flexible pricing plans, so users can choose a monthly, yearly, or trial option based on their needs.

It has 20+ writing templates, a chat feature for quick suggestions, and creates high-quality content in seconds. It’s also easy to use for beginners.

Pricing

Basic plan: $9.99/month (limited features)

$9.99/month (limited features) Pro plan: $14.99/month (all features included)

$14.99/month (all features included) Annual plan: $99.99 (best value)

Pros

✔ Wide variety of writing templates

✔ Chat feature for instant help

✔ Creates original, high-quality content

✔ Simple and easy-to-use interface

Cons

✘ Costs more than some other tools





2. MyEssayWriter.ai – A Great Tool for Academic Writing

MyEssayWriter.ai is a good mix of affordability and features. This essay writer generator helps students write structured and well-researched essays.

The essay outliner helps organize ideas and features like citation tools, grammar checks, and readability analysis improve writing quality.

Pricing

Basic plan: $9.99/month (limited features)

$9.99/month (limited features) Pro plan: $19.99/month (full access)

$19.99/month (full access) Annual plan: $99.99 (best value)

Pros

✔ Budget-friendly pricing

✔ Quickly generates essays

✔ Essay outliner for better structure

✔ Built-in tools for grammar, citations, and readability

Cons

✘ May need some manual editing to sound more natural





3. CollegeEssay.org – Advanced Essay Typers Online

CollegeEssay.org is a great choice for students who need a free or low-cost writing tool. It offers a free version with a 350-word limit and affordable paid plans for advanced features.

This tool includes auto-writing suggestions, a plagiarism checker, a research database, and a grammar checker. The best thing about this tool is that it learns and adapts with each interaction.

Pricing

Free plan: 350-word essay limit

350-word essay limit Premium plan: $19.99/month (unlimited access)

Pros

✔ Free plan available

✔ Auto-writing suggestions to boost creativity

✔ Plagiarism and grammar checker

✔ Large research database

Cons

✘ The free word limit might be too low for some users.





4. EssayService.ai – A Simple and Effective Tool

There are a lot of complicated and over-the-top tools in the market. But sometimes, simple tools are more effective.

EssayService is great for students who need a simple and easy writing tool. It is easy to use and its simple interface makes it easy for new users to navigate.

It follows the instructions for the letter, creating well-structured essays for different subjects and academic levels.

Pricing

Standard plan: $5.99/month

$5.99/month Premium plan: $48/year (includes all current and future features)

Pros

✔ Affordable and good value for money

✔ Creates structured, well-organized essays

✔ Customizes content based on users needs

✔ Covers a wide range of topics

Cons

✘ Lacks some advanced features that other paid tools offer





5. Essay Bot by MyPerfectWords.com – A Fast and Easy Essay Writer

Essay Bot is a writing tool from MyPerfectWords.com which is a well-known essay service. It has a simple design that helps users quickly generate essays.

Not only that but if someone struggles with references, then this tool provides accurate citations in different citation styles such as APA, MLA, Chicago Style, etc.

It can cover all aspects of essay writing, making it affordable and high-quality.

Pricing

Free version: 500-word limit per essay

500-word limit per essay Basic plan: $6.99/month

$6.99/month Pro yearly plan: $49.99 (all current and future features included)

Pros

✔ Created by the trusted service MyPerfectWords.com

✔ Fast and simple essay writing

✔ Easy-to-use interface

✔ Good quality content

Cons

✘ Only works for essay writing, no extra features





6. FreeEssayWriter.ai – A Completely Free Writing Tool

FreeEssayWriter.ai is a great free option for students who need help but can’t afford or don’t need paid tools. It includes useful features like an essay outliner and writing assistant to create structured and polished essays.

What’s best about this tool is that it doesn’t require a sign-up either.

Just add the topic, paper type, number of words, and other instructions and it will generate an original, error-free essay in seconds.

Pricing

100% free!

Pros

✔ Uses reliable sources from across the internet

✔ Quickly generates essays

✔ Includes citation support for APA, MLA, Chicago, and Harvard styles

Cons

✘ Does not check for grammar or plagiarism

Wrapping Up!

These writing tools help students and writers in different ways. Each one has its own strengths and weaknesses, catering to different budgets and needs. Whether there is a need for full writing assistance, a low-cost option, or a tool just for essay writing, these tools can make the work easier and improve the writing quality.