Live
- TGPSC extends online application date for departmental tests
- Deputy Collectors Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
- TG govt begins scouring for land for Indiramma houses
- Charmed by beauty of tribal art, Collector tries his hand at it
- How multicultural education prepares children for a diverse world
- State govt sets ball rolling for skill varsity, to begin works from Nov 6
- Arjun Kapoor Talks Relationship Status at Raj Thackeray's Diwali Party
- Phone-tapping case: A-6 Sravan Kumar files criminal petition seeking bail
- JPC meet on Waqf Bill-2024 to conclude today
- Collective efforts needed to prevent online crimes against women
Just In
60 flights receive bomb threats
More than 60 flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats on Monday, sources said.
New Delhi : More than 60 flights of Indian carriers received bomb threats on Monday, sources said.
In 15 days, over 410 domestic and international flights operated by the Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats.
Most of the threats were issued through social media.
The sources in the know said around 21 flights each of Air India and IndiGo, and about 20 flights of Vistara received the threats on Monday. An Air India spokesperson said a number of its flights were subject to security threats received on social media on Monday.
“Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
Meanwhile, against the backdrop of a spate of hoax bomb threats to airlines, the IT ministry has asked social media platforms to observe due diligence obligations and promptly remove or disable access to misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.