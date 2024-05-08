61 per cent turnout in Phase 3 of LS polls

New Delhi: A voter turnout over 61 per cent was recorded till 5 pm in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories on Tuesday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Assam recorded the highest turnout at 74.86 per cent followed by West Bengal at 73.93 per cent, while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 53.63 per cent, with Bihar doing slightly better at 56.01 per cent.

According to the Election Commission, a voting percentage of 61 was recorded till 5 pm. The voting started at 7 am. While the official time for voting to end is 6 pm, it can go beyond fixed polling hours to enable voters who have come in the queue well in time fixed for the close of poll to exercise their franchise.

As many as 17.24 crore people, including 8.39 crore females, were eligible to vote in this phase and 1.85 lakh polling stations manned by 18.5 lakh officials had been set up.

A voter turnout of 55.22 per cent was recorded in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Gujarat, an Election Commission (EC) official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among those who exercised their franchise the state. While PM Modi cast his vote at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Shah voted at a polling booth in Ahmedabad.