684 gamblers arrested in Ganjam
Berhampur: Odisha Police arrested 684 gamblers and seized over Rs 28.32 lakh in a month-long special drive conducted in Ganjam district during the festival period of September 15 to October 14.
Besides cash, police have also seized 230 mobile phones and 35 motorcycles from the gambling dens during the period, a police officer said. All the accused persons have been booked under the Orissa Prevention of Gambling Act, he said.
The police have registered a total of 113 cases during the period, with the highest number of 21 gambling cases being registered by Bhanjanagar Police, which arrested 138 gamblers and seized around Rs 4.80 lakh, he added. Locals indulge in gambling during the festive season till Diwali.
Ganjam SP Subhendu Patra said law and order problem arises in several places due to organised gambling in the villages.