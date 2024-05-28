  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

7 dead as cyclone batters Bangla

7 dead as cyclone batters Bangla
x
Highlights

Dhaka: At least seven people died in Bangladesh due to the devastations of cyclone Remal, which lashed parts of the South Asian country with heavy...

Dhaka: At least seven people died in Bangladesh due to the devastations of cyclone Remal, which lashed parts of the South Asian country with heavy rain and strong wind. The deaths were reported from five southern and southeastern Bangladeshi coastal districts.

Apart from this, two people have been reported missing due to the severe cyclone. Strong winds and storm surged along the coasts of southern Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal after the storm came ashore at 8 pm local time on Sunday.

The cyclone damaged crops in about a dozen coastal districts. Power supply snapped in the coastal areas in Bangladesh after the fierce winds uprooted electricity poles and left wires tangled with logs and twigs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X