7 dead as cyclone batters Bangla

Dhaka: At least seven people died in Bangladesh due to the devastations of cyclone Remal, which lashed parts of the South Asian country with heavy rain and strong wind. The deaths were reported from five southern and southeastern Bangladeshi coastal districts.

Apart from this, two people have been reported missing due to the severe cyclone. Strong winds and storm surged along the coasts of southern Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal after the storm came ashore at 8 pm local time on Sunday.

The cyclone damaged crops in about a dozen coastal districts. Power supply snapped in the coastal areas in Bangladesh after the fierce winds uprooted electricity poles and left wires tangled with logs and twigs.