7 injured in bomb attack
At least seven persons, including three women, were injured after miscreants hurled crude bombs at them in Bhadrak district, police said on Thursday.
Bhadrak: At least seven persons, including three women, were injured after miscreants hurled crude bombs at them in Bhadrak district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at Kampada village within Tihidi police limits late on Wednesday.
Police said two unidentified persons arrived on a motorcycle and lobbed crude bombs at some people who were sitting by the roadside and fled. All the victims were initially rushed to Tihidi Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).
Police identified the injured as Bharati Das (50), Rashmita Das (32) Mama Das (18), Balaram Malik (80), Ramesh Malik (42), Mukti Kanta Das (48) and Subash Das (35). Following the incident, a team from Tihidi police station reached the spot and launched an investigation.
“Situation is under control. Adequate police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident,” said Satyabrata Grahacharya, Inspector-in-Charge of Tihidi police station. The motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained, Grahacharya added.