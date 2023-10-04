Live
7 more patients die in Nanded hospital
Nanded: The death toll at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded district has gone up to 31 after the death of seven more patients. The patients who died at the hospital include 15 children and 16 adults.
In a social media post, the Nanded District Information Office (DIO) said, "The facts related to the death of patients at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital is as follows: 24 deaths between September 30 and October 1; seven deaths between October 1 and 2."
