- Google adds input numbers to slider controls on Docs, Slides
- Former Congress MP Karan Singh Yadav joins BJP in Jaipur
- Microsoft Resumes Plugging Pop-up Ads into Google Chrome on Windows Devices
- Six Indian Athletes Partners with Britannia to Fuel India's Hunger for Gold
- Maharashtra govt extends Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme up to June 2024
- Is Pooja Hegde Replacing Samantha in Nandini Reddy's Movie?
- Gujarat govt extends till Sep 30 cent pc penalty waiver in older schemes of Housing Board
- Andhra Pradesh to go for polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha on May 13
- 7-phase polling for Lok Sabha from April 19, results on June 4
- BRS party leaders protest against the Arrest of MLC Kavitha
India will vote in seven phases for the Lok Sabha elections and the counting of votes will be held on June 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.
Polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
Polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, informed Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.
