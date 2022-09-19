7 state units want Rahul as Congress chief

New Delhi: The chorus calling for Rahul Gandhi to take over as president of the Congress party is becoming louder, with more state units passing resolutions in favour of the previous party president, Rahul Gandhi. The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee was the first state unit to come out openly in support of Rahul Gandhi's return as party chief.

A resolution to elect Rahul Gandhi as the party's national president was approved on September 18 by the 310 members of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) who will vote in the upcoming party's presidential election.

The party's unit in Gujarat has made a similar demand as well. Respect for Rahul Gandhi, who is India's future and the voice of the young, should be made the president of the Indian National Congress. Apart from Rajasthan and Gujarat, the Congress Committees of Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and J&K also passed a resolution at the state general council meetings to support Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, with regarding to the party president's post, Rahul Gandhi has so far kept his options open. The Gandhi scion's lone hint came when he told the reporters in Kanyakumari that if he does not submit a candidacy, he will be questioned why he is opposed to becoming leader and will respond.

The nomination period for the presidential election for the Congress begins on September 24 and ends on October 2. If there is only one candidate, then Congress will get its new chief.