70th All-India Kabaddi tournament from June 13

Jajpur: The 70th All-India Kabaddi tournament will be held at Khanditar village in Jajpur district from June 13 to 16. The Jajpur Kabaddi Association (JKA) is organising the National Kabaddi tournament at its own stadium at Khanditar like every year. The men’s and women’s National Kabaddi tournament will be played both in day and night.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, JKA working president Pradeep Sethy said a total of 32 teams, including 22 men’s and 10 women’s teams, from across the country will participate in the tournament.

National men’s teams such as Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway, Kolkata Police, Chhattisgarh State team, Agra (Uttar Pradesh), JDU Academy (New Delhi), Nizampur (New Delhi), Gurgaon and Jind (Haryana), Kishore Club, Sree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri, Pipili, are participating, he said.

In women’s category, Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway, Ashok Sangh (Kolkata), Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and State teams Cuttack, Kishore Club, Bhubaneswar, KIIT University, Kalinga Kabaddi Academy and JKA are participating, he added.

All the matches will be conducted on two synthetic surface mat courts and flood lights have been installed for night matches.