Live
- Weekly Wrap: Market remains range bound amid mixed global cues
- 53% surveyed experience sleep-related disorders without a consistent bedtime routine: YouGov and Amazon Alexa Study
- Andhra Pradesh: Half day schools from tomorrow in the state
- World Sleep Day: Importance, Activities & Sleep Facts
- Composer Gowra Hari rings in birthday with exciting new projects
- 'New Zealand PM Luxon has huge appetite to engage with India'
- He is world class for a reason: Connolly on facing Shami in Champions Trophy SF
- ‘Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi’ builds hype with gripping pre-teaser
- Brahma Anandam Set for OTT Release on Aha from 19 March
- India needs to call Turkey what it is - sponsor of terrorism: Top Middle East expert
710 dolphins spotted in Odisha
Highlights
The latest census conducted by Odisha’s Forest, Environment, and Climate Change department has found 710 dolphins in various water-bodies along the State’s coast.
Bhubaneswar : The latest census conducted by Odisha’s Forest, Environment, and Climate Change department has found 710 dolphins in various water-bodies along the State’s coast. According to the 2024-25 census report, the dolphins included 498 Humpback, 188 Irrawaddy, 16 Bottlenose and eight Spinner species across six wildlife divisions of the State.
The highest number of dolphins, 505, were spotted in the mangrove wildlife division in Rajnagar area of Kendrapara, followed by 174 in the Chilika lagoon, the report said. Smaller populations were found in Berhampur (13), Puri (7), Balasore (7) and Bhadrak (4) wildlife forest divisions, it added.
Next Story