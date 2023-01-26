74th Republic day witnessed Glimpse of 'New India'

New Delhi: The entire country is celebrating the 74th Republic Day with pomp. For the first time on this special occasion of Republic Day, a 90-minute parade took place on the kartavya path. A glimpse of 'New India' seen in this parade.The theme of this Republic Day is 'Jan bhagidari'.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade this time.This year's Republic Day celebrations are special in many ways.

In the capital Delhi, India demonstrated its cultural heritage and military capability to the world on the kartvya path.On the one hand, tableaux from different states and regions introduced the roots of the country.At the same time, the footsteps of the soldiers presented a modern and powerful image of India.

Crores of Indians became witnesses of this grand ceremony. During this, many people including Chief Guest Egyptian President Abdul Fatah El Sisi, President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present on the Kartavya path.The spectacular parade began with a 21-gun salute. However, fog played havoc with the Indian Air Force air show,but the heroes in the sky and the enthusiasm of the country on the ground remained intact.

The most exciting event of the parade was the fly past. Where 45 aircraft of the Indian Air Force displayed valor in the sky.During this, an aircraft of the Navy and four helicopters of the Army were also involved.Rafale, MiG-29, SU-30, SU030 MKL Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, Dakota, LCH Prachanda, Apache, Sarang roared in the sky on the kartvya path.

A total of 23 tableaux were displayed during the parade.In these 17 states and union territories and 6 were from different ministries.

In the tableau of Ladakh, a glimpse of the picturesque view and vibrant culture of the mountainous regions of this union territory was seen.A troupe of artists from Leh and Kargil were also seen who were about to add glamor to this tableau.In this tableau taken out on the kartavya path, Buddha statues carved from stones based on Gandhara art of the seventh century were displayed.There are only three statues like these statues of Kargil in the world and they are considered to be of the category of Buddha statue of Bamiyan.The Buddha statue of Bamiyan was demolished under the Taliban regime of Afghanistan.

Nari Shakti was displayed in the tableau of the Ministry of Culture and its main theme was 'Shakti Rupen sansitha'.In the tableau of the Ministry of Culture, 'Devi' form was displayed through various art and dance mediums.Nari shakti was displayed through dance in the tableau in which 326 female and 153 male artists participated.

A tableau by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Thursday depicted biodiversity conservation including reintroduction of cheetahs in India 70 years after their extinction from the country.

The tableau featured species facing the threat of extinction including the Raale Island tortoise, honey bees, butterflies, whooping cranes, red squirrels, hornbills and ladybugs.A caterpillar was shown at the top of the last part of the tableau.

Wildlife and religious places were displayed in the tableau of Uttarakhand.Jim Corbett National Park was depicted in the tableau of Uttarakhand, in which many types of animals including deer, national bird peacock were seen roaming.Jageshwar Dham was also shown in the tableau of Uttarakhand. This is a group of 125 small big ancient temples in Almora district.

The sermon given by Lord Krishna to Arjuna during the Mahabharata war and his 'Virat Swaroop' were the centerpieces of the tableau taken out by Haryana in the parade.A glimpse of the Mahabharata period was seen in Haryana's tableau, in which Lord Krishna is preaching the Gita to Arjuna riding on the chariot.Further, the huge form of Lord Krishna is seen which, according to mythological stories, he showed to Arjuna.

Assam's tableau showcased the state's cultural heritage, including The Achaemen's General Lachit Bodfukan, the famous Kamakhya Temple.Bodfukan was the general of the erstwhile Ahoms Empire who thwarted the Mughal army's attempt to capture Assam in the Saraighat War of 1671. The central government had last year celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Bodfukan.On the Republic Day, assam's tableau showcased Bodfukan, Kamakhya temple included in Shakti Peeths and other cultural heritage of the state.

The theme of tableau of Narcotics Control Bureau was drug free India. Narcotics Control Bureau comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.For the first time the tableau of NCB has been shown in the Republic Day tableau.In the tableau, people were advised to stay away from drugs.

During the Republic Day parade, the brave soldiers of the country came on the kartvya path with modern weapons and military equipment.Meanwhile, Indian army, veterans' tableau, navy contingent, air force contingent, DRDO tableau and equipment, Indian Coast Guard contingent, CAPF and Delhi Police contingent, NCC contingent, National Service Scheme (NSS) were seen on the kartvya path.

Apart from these Vande Mataram 2.0. Veer Gatha 2.0, Bharat Parv, Drone Show were also organized. Also 33 daredevils formed a 'Manav pyramid' on 9 motorcycles.