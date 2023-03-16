75 achievers honoured with Kamal Power Women Awards

To celebrate the courage and confidence of 75 extraordinary women across all dimensions and geographical boundaries of India, NidarshanaGowani'sAnkibaiGhamandiramGowani Trust organised the Kamala Power Women Awards 2023 to recognise, congratulate and empower the exemplary women of India on International Women's Day.





The award ceremony for the awardees was held at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. The Kamala Power Women Awards were presented to the 75 awardees by the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi. The esteemed awards were given in recognition of the women's outstanding achievements in categories such as education for girls, women's health, music, gender integration, Indian culture and more. These women have gone above and beyond to make a positive difference in society.





The event was also graced by Darshana Jardosh, Hon'ble Minister of State for Railways & Textiles, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister of State, Parliamentary Affairs & Culture, K G Balakrishna, Former Chief Justice of India, Leela Devi DookunLuchoomun Hon'ble Vice Prime Minister & Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science, Government of Mauritius, and other dignitaries.





Sharing her insights during the event, NidarshanaGowani, Founder & Trustee Kamala Gowani Trust said, "Women today have succeeded in all walks of life. They are leading examples of strong, exemplary, and determined.





The women we felicitated today are the new-era women of change who are an immense source of inspiration and motivation to the current and upcoming generation to bring positive change in society. I am touched by the quality of service each woman has provided to society despite the obstacles and hardships they face. Each of them has stood out in their service and worked zealously. I would like to thank each one of them for the contribution they have made"



