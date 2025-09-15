75 lakh saplings to be planted on Modi’s 75th birthday: CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday appealed to the people of Odisha to join 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'- 2 campaign and help the State to plant 75 lakh saplings on the 75th birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

Majhi, in a video message, appealed to the people and said in the second edition of this campaign, the State government has set a target to plant a total of 7.5 crore trees this year. The campaign, which started on June 5, will end on September 30.

On Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, Majhi said 75 lakh saplings will be planted across the State as a mark of gift to the Prime Minister. "Modi ji's leadership in building a strong and developed India has earned praise all over the world today. Modi ji has a special focus on the development of Odisha. In honour of his dedication to the development of Odisha, 75 lakh saplings will be planted on that day. This will be a gift from the people of Odisha to Modi ji," Majhi said.

Stating that the greatest blessing in the world is 'Mother', the Chief Minister said all should plant a tree as a mark of respect to their mother. "Therefore, I request all people, students, youth, SHG members and voluntary organisations to join hands in this great work of tree plantation and make it a success," the Chief Minister said.

"Come, let us all join this campaign. Let us show respect to our mother and plant a tree to protect Mother Earth. Let us help in building a green and beautiful world for the future generations," he said.