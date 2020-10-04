75,829 new corona cases in India, tally crosses 65L

New Delhi:With a surge of 75,829 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, India's total tally on Sunday crossed the 65-lakh mark, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data showed.

The number of new cases was, however, less by 3,647 vis-a-vis the previous day's 79,476 figure.

As per the latest data, 75,829 more cases and 940 more fatalities in 24 hours took India's total cases to 65,49,373 and the COVID-19 death toll to 1,01,782.

Out of the total, 9,37,625 are active cases, whereas 55,09,966 patients have been cured and discharged.

It took the country 205 days to register this death toll ever since the first case was reported. A month ago, India had recorded 67,376 deaths.

A 76-year-old man had succumbed to coronavirus on March 13, becoming the first COVID-19 fatality in the country.

While the recovery rate stands at a 83.84 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.56 per cent, the data said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 14,16,513 cases, including 37,480 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research data, India tested 11,42,131 samples in a day on Saturday, taking the total tests so far to 7,89,92,534.