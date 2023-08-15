77th Independence day: Highlights of PM Modi Speech

New Delhi: On the occasion of completion of 77 years of independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi. After the flag hoisting, the Air Force helicopter showered flowers.Following that PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speeches presented an outlook for the coming year, as well as highlighted the successes of his government in the past years since assuming power in 2014.

During this time, he made a significant announcement. In his address to the nation, he added, "Don't worry, I'll be back to the Red Fort next year for Independence Day."This is the last Independence Day celebration of Prime Minister Modi's second term. After that, the Lok Sabha elections will be held in March of next year.

In reference to Manipur, the Prime Minister remarked, "The country is with the people of Manipur; let the peace that the people of Manipur have maintained for a few days be carried forward." Only peace will lead to a solution.The central and state governments are collaborating to address these issues and will continue to do so.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated where he hopes to take India in the next few years. He described his vision for the country's development and his government's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047. PM Modi stated, "In 2014, I promised to bring change." The people of my country believed in me. I made my commitment to you into a belief.

Here are some Important Highlights from Prime Minister Modi's Speech...

1.'Amritkal is Kartavyakal'

According to PM Modi, this is Amritkal's first year. Decisions made now will have an impact for 1000 years. We are living at such a time, and we are lucky that this is India's first year of Amritkal.Write down my words: the golden history of the country for the next thousand years will grow from the steps we will take, the sacrifices we will make, and the penance we will perform during this period. The events of this time period will have an impact for the next thousand years.

2- Mission 2047: Developed India

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the next five years will be essential in ensuring that the country's objectives are accomplished by the time it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

3- Demography, Democracy, and Diversification

PM Modi stated that only this Triveni has the power to carry forward India's dream of demography (public statistics), democracy (democracy), and diversity.This will eliminate poverty.

4- The nation comes first.

The Prime Minister stated that there is only one criterion for all of our decisions: the nation comes first. The government's goal is to ensure that every penny paid by taxpayers is spent on public welfare.

5- Liberation from three things

In an apparent dig at the opposition, the Prime Minister stated that it is now the country's mission to rid itself of corruption, familyism, and appeasement, all of which are impediments to the country's development goal.

6- Three commitments to the country

PM Modi gave the country three assurances that we will become the world's third largest economic power, will receive low-interest loans for home construction, and will open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras..

7. Goal to make 2 crore Lakhpati Didi's

PM Modi remarked that we must all move forward in unity. If we wish to see our country as developed, Shrestha Bharat must exist. Today, India can boast that it has the most number of female pilots.Women scientists are in charge of the Chandrayaan mission. Women-led development is also being recognized as important by G20 countries. Our current goal is to produce 2 crore Lakhpati Didi's, which we are working on. Our goal has always been to increase women's power.

8- Clear policies and intentions

The Prime Minister stated that only by implementing the 'Sarvajan Hitay' and 'Sarvajan Sukhay' policies will a developed nation be created. The government's Policies and intentions are clear in order to achieve overall development.

9- The Glory of the Mother Tongue

PM Modi stated that higher education will also be provided in the mother tongue. The operative part of the Supreme Court's judgement will be available in the mother tongue.

10- This India neither stops nor gasps.

In reference to development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "This is a new India..." an India full of self-assurance, an India striving hard to achieve its goals. That is why this India...never stops, never gets tired, never gasps, never loses.

11- Participation in cooperative activities

Small units are providing the country prosperity... The cooperative ministry has been constituted; now the work must be carried forward. The general public benefits from this.

12- The Vishwakarma Plan

On September 17th, the scheme for blacksmiths, goldsmiths, masons, washermen, and barbers will be unveiled.The government will launch the Vishwakarma plan next month, with a budget of Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore set aside for those with traditional skills.The scheme was announced in the Budget 2023.

13- A World, a Health, and a Sea

India is a world buddy who looks at the big picture rather than just oneself.India supports the entire globe in COVID, and India is also concerned about the global environment...