8 cops, driver killed in Bijapur Naxal blast

Bijapur: Eight jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle with a powerful im-provised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Mon-day, police said.

This was the biggest strike by Maoists on security forces in the state in the last two years and the first assault in 2025.

Maoists detonated the IED near Ambeli village under Kutru police station area at around 2.15 pm when DRG personnel from Dantewada district were re-turning in their Scorpio vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said. All eight DRG jawans travelling in the SUV and the driver of the vehicle were killed on the spot, the official added.