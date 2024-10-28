80,000 diya 'Swastik' to illuminate on Diwali

Ayodhya: As the Yogi government’s preparations for Deepotsav 2024 near completion, Prof. Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, has mobilized a large team to make the event truly historic, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision. Over 30,000 volunteers are decorating 55 ghats along the Saryu river with 2.8 million diyas under the guidance of more than 2,000 supervisors, coordinators, ghat in-charges, and other members.

A spectacular 80,000-diya Swastik symbol is being created at ghat number 10 of Ram Ki Paidi, involving more than 150 dedicated volunteers. This grand display will be a major highlight of the celebration, sharing a message of auspiciousness with the world.

To achieve a world record, volunteers from the university and other institutions have joined the efforts at Ram Ki Paidi on the second day, chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as they work. Clad in ID cards, T-shirts, and caps with QR codes, they arrange diyas in 16x16 grids, each containing 256 diyas, as part of the elaborate decoration.

On October 30, Chhoti Diwali, a new world record will be set by lighting 2.8 million diyas, each filled with oil and a wick, in the evening. Ghat in-charges and coordinators regularly guide the volunteers, who carefully arrange the diyas on the ghats after taking them out of cardboard boxes.