86.8% youngsters in 14-18 age group enrolled in educational institutions

New Delhi: More than 86.8 per cent youngsters in the age group of 14-18 years are enrolled in educational institutions but one-fourth of them cannot read a Class-2 level text fluently in their regional languages, according to ASER released on Wednesday.

The report also said that more than 32 per cent of those aged 18 or above are not enrolled in educational institutions, while more than half of Class 11 and 12 students opt for humanities stream. The report also asserted that the fear that several older students dropped out of schools during the COVID pandemic due to a loss of livelihood was unfounded.

