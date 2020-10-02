X
X
88th Foundation Day of Indian Air Force on October 8, many aircraft will perform in the air

For representational purpose

The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 88th Foundation Day on 8 October 2020. Performing in the air on behalf of different aircraft of the Indian Air Force

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 88th Foundation Day on 8 October 2020. Performing in the air on behalf of different aircraft of the Indian Air Force will be a hallmark for Air Force Day and a special ceremony will be held at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.

The Government of India informed that preparations have been started from Air Force Day Yesterday i.e. from October 1 and the aircraft is being practised from now on.

The Government of India informed that the common areas in which Indian aircraft will fly at lower levels are - Wazipur Pul-Karvalnagar-Afzalpur-Hindon-Shamli-Jivana-Chandinagar-Hindon, Hapur-Pilkhua-Ghaziabad-Hindon.

