88th Foundation Day of Indian Air Force on October 8, many aircraft will perform in the air

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force will celebrate its 88th Foundation Day on 8 October 2020. Performing in the air on behalf of different aircraft of the Indian Air Force will be a hallmark for Air Force Day and a special ceremony will be held at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad.

The Government of India informed that preparations have been started from Air Force Day Yesterday i.e. from October 1 and the aircraft is being practised from now on.

The Government of India informed that the common areas in which Indian aircraft will fly at lower levels are - Wazipur Pul-Karvalnagar-Afzalpur-Hindon-Shamli-Jivana-Chandinagar-Hindon, Hapur-Pilkhua-Ghaziabad-Hindon.