8th Pay Commission 2026: Expected Salary Hike, Fitment Factor, and Inflation Impact

Government workers are waiting for the 8th Pay Commission. It will change salaries, pensions, and allowances. The changes will be based on inflation and what the government can afford.

Inflation’s Impact

Inflation affects salary updates. It helps make sure wages match the cost of living.

Past Pay Commissions Overview

5th Pay Commission (1997) : Inflation was 7%. Minimum salary was ₹2,550.

: Inflation was 7%. Minimum salary was ₹2,550. 6th Pay Commission (2008) : Inflation was 8–10%. Minimum salary was ₹7,000.

: Inflation was 8–10%. Minimum salary was ₹7,000. 7th Pay Commission (2016): Inflation was 5–6%. Minimum salary was ₹18,000.

Each commission gave a boost to salaries and changed the pay structure.

8th Pay Commission Expectations

It may start in 2026. Inflation is expected to be 6–7%. Salaries may rise by 30–34%. The goal is fair pay linked to inflation.

Salary Components

Government salary includes: