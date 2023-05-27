'9 saal 9 sawaal' as Modi government completes 9 yrs

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday asked nine questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his government completing nine years in power on May 30. The party released the document titled '9 saal 9 sawaal', listing the queries on various subjects.



"We all know that people are hurt by inflation, wrong implementation of GST, first and second demonetisation said Congress General secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh.

"Why is it so that in the last nine years, the income of farmers has not doubled and even while withdrawing the three farm laws, the promise of implementing MSP has not been fulfilled which were made to protesting farmers and its unions."

Ramesh also targeted the government over the issue of corruption and cronyism and said, "Why are you putting people's hard-earned savings in LIC and SBI at risk to benefit your friend Adani? Why are you letting thieves escape? Why are you silent on rampant corruption in BJP-ruled states, and why are you letting Indians suffer?"

"Why is it that even after your clean chit to China in 2020, they continue to occupy Indian territory? 18 meetings have been held with China, yet why do they refuse to yield Indian territory and instead continue with their aggressive tactics?"

Ramesh said that the Prime Minister giving clean chit to China in June 2020 has damaged India's position. He also slammed the government over disruption in social harmony and asked, "Why are you deliberately using the politics of hatred for electoral gains and fuelling an atmosphere of fear in society?" Firing sixth salvo at the government, he said, "Why is it that your oppressive government is methodically destroying the foundations of social justice? "Why are you silent on the atrocities against women, Dalits, SC, ST, OBCs and minorities? Why are you ignoring the demand for a caste census, despite demands from Congress and several other opposition parties," the Congress leader said.

On the issue of democracy and federalism, Ramesh said, "Why has it weakened the Constitutional values and democratic institutions in the last nine years?"

"Why are you practicing the politics of revenge against Opposition parties and leaders? And why are you using blatant money power to destabilise governments elected by the people?" he asked.