A 120-year-old Woman Motivates People To Get Vaccinated By Getting The First Dose Of Vaccine In Jammu And Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, where vaccine apprehension slowed development during the COVID-19 vaccination drive in March and April this year, a 120-year-old woman has emerged as the 'poster girl' for vaccination.

According to an official, Dholi Devi, a native of village Ghar Katiyas in Subdivision Drudu, Tehsil Latti in Udhampur, received her first dose at a vaccination camp. The official said that Ms. Devi has set an example for the younger section of people. Ms. Devi's family members released a statement saying that they became more confident and comfortable coming forward for vaccination. She is a living legend who exemplifies healthy life at a time when even children are struggling to maintain their immunity.





#LtGenYKJoshi, #ArmyCdrNC felicitated 120 Year old Smt Dholi Devi of remote village Dudu #Udhampur. A living legend & inspiration for villagers to undergo #CovidVaccine inoculation. #ArmyCdr appreciates frontline workers for undertaking #COVIDVaccination drive to remotest areas. pic.twitter.com/MHcUzFsM8k — NorthernComd.IA (@NorthernComd_IA) May 21, 2021

In an atmosphere where even trained people in urban areas are always afraid to get the Covid-19 vaccine, the 120-year-old woman has been able to change the perceptions of the native community by taking the lead on vaccination on May 17.

On Friday, the Northern Army Commander personally went to Dholi Devi's home in the remote region of Dudu to congratulate the centenarian on her inspiring act.

The Army Commander also spoke with healthcare workers in the village, praising them for their compassionate service to the nation and commitment to bringing the Covid-19 vaccination campaign to the most remote parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Indu Kanwal Chib, the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, has appealed to the public to cooperate with the district administration.

The overall positivity rate, which was above 10% in the first week of May, has fallen to below 7% in the last few days, according to Jammu Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 43 people have died and 3,848 new positive cases have been recorded.