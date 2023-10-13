A 23-Year-Old Woman Repeatedly Stabbed By Her Lover In Delhi's Lado Sarai Neighborhood

A 23-year-old woman was reportedly attacked by a man in the Lado Sarai area of South Delhi while she was on her way to a job interview at around 6:30 am on a Thursday. The victim's mother, Shakuntala Malik, claimed that her daughter was stabbed multiple times by a man inside a cab.

According to Malik, she had previously lodged complaints with the Delhi police both online and in person regarding the man's behavior, but no action had been taken. The Deputy Commissioner of Police for the South District, Chandan Chowdhary, revealed that the accused, identified as 27-year-old Gaurav Pal, had been in a relationship with the victim for the past two years. However, she had recently been avoiding him. Pal is a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and works in a private company in Gurugram. He was apprehended at the scene, and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him under IPC Section 307 at the Saket Police station.



According to the DCP, the victim had been trying to distance herself from the accused, and he had come to meet her on the morning of the incident. They engaged in a conversation, and the victim got into the cab she had booked. During this time, Pal allegedly attacked her with a knife.



The severity of the attack was described by Malik, who stated that her daughter had been struck in the head at least six to seven times. The incident occurred in front of the Campa cola factory in Lado Sarai.



A video of the aftermath, which has not been officially verified, shows a woman in a cab with her upper body covered in blood, pleading with passersby to take her to a hospital. The cab driver and several others are heard in the video, indicating that the victim and the accused were together in the cab when the attack occurred.



Malik emphasized the seriousness of the situation, expressing her desire for justice and stringent action against the accused. She revealed that her daughter had been harassed by Pal for two years, despite her daughter's reluctance to marry him. The victim's work was driven by her commitment to support her family, as her father had passed away, and her mother had recently died. Malik is a single mother who works as a cook, and the victim has two sisters and two brothers.



Regarding the police response, Malik expressed her skepticism, saying, "They keep telling me we are working on it, but I don't feel like they will be able to do anything for women."

