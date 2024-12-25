A day with Collector Jeebanananda Mohanty

Jharsuguda: Devaki Devi Girls High School of Lakhanpur block organised “A day with Collector” pro-gramme in Jharsuguda on Monday to bring out the inner qualities of students, develop creativity and inspire them to become good citizens.

Two students, Samraika Badhi and Barsha Pradhan, received awards and they attended various meetings and functions with the District Governor. The students participated in various district-level meetings with two district leaders and learnt how a district leader performs administrative and people-oriented work.

Jharsuguda Collector Aboli Sunil Naravane encouraged them to commit themselves to serve the country. District Education Officer Radhakant Gartiya also encouraged the students in their endeavour.