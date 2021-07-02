A Drone Was Observed Inside Indian Mission In Islamabad, Prompting Pakistan To Address The Issue

Over the weekend, a drone was detected in the residential sector of the Indian high commission in Islamabad. The issue has been brought up by India and Pakistan. New Delhi has voiced security issues with Islamabad over the drone movement in a note retrieving the information.

On Saturday, June 26, the incident occurred. Around the same time, India had its first drone strike on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu. It is the first instance when a drone has been discovered inside an Indian mission in Pakistan. The presence of a drone inside the mission occurred during a live event.

The Indian Air Force said in a statement on June 27 that two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical section of Jammu Air Force Station. One detonated in an open area, whereas the other caused minor damage to a building's roof. He added that there was no damage to any equipment. Along with civil agencies, an investigation is underway.

India has increased its vigilance since the Jammu incident. A few sightings of drones have also been reported in the same area. Drones are considered as a low-cost option to use technology to inflict damage and conduct surveillance.

The issue of terrorists using drones has also been brought up by India in the United Nations.

V.S.K. Kaumudi, Special Secretary (Internal Security), Ministry of Home Affairs, said at the United Nations General Assembly that the possibility of using weaponized drones for terrorist purposes against strategic and commercial assets calls for serious attention by member states and they have experienced terrorists using UAS to smuggle weapons across borders.

Meanwhile, in the last month, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval spoke at the SCO NSAs meeting, emphasizing the importance of monitoring emerging technology exploited by terrorists, such as drones for weapon smuggling and the usage of the dark web.