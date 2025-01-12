A grand spiritual confluence in Prayagraj

Prayagraj is poised to host one of the largest spiritual gatherings on earth as the 45-day long Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 commences with the first 'Shahi Snan' on Paush Purnima, January 13. This colossal event, rooted deeply in Hindu tradition, will conclude on Maha Shivaratri, February 26, drawing millions of devotees and spiritual seekers from around the world.

The Uttar Pradesh government anticipates an unprecedented influx of nearly 40 crore pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh, a figure comparable to the population of the world's third-largest country. A staggering eight to ten crore devotees are expected to take the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, January 29, highlighting the immense scale of this sacred festival. The streets of Prayagraj are already alive with the arrival of Sadhus and the Naga Sadhus from 13 Akharas, marking the beginning of the vibrant spiritual celebrations.

The 'Snan Parv' or bathing festivals hold profound significance during the Maha Kumbh. The major bathing dates include Paush Purnima on January 13, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Magh Purnima on February 12, and the final 'Shahi Snan' on Maha Shivaratri, February 26.

Devotees believe bathing at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati during this auspicious period

purifies the soul and grants liberation from the cycle of life and death.

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken extensive infrastructural developments to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims. Kumbh Nagari has been declared a separate district and divided into 25 sectors. Spanning 10,000 hectares, the area includes 5,000 acres dedicated solely to vehicle parking, located 5 kilometres from the bathing ghats. The administration has constructed 30 bridges, including temporary ones, to facilitate smooth movement. Over 1.5 lakh toilets and an equal number of tents have been set up, and more than 550 shuttle buses will ferry pilgrims across the Kumbh Nagari.

Security arrangements are equally comprehensive. Fifty-six additional police stations have been established, with surveillance managed through drone cameras and 1,186 CCTV cameras, including 116 equipped with Face Recognition Systems (FRS). Over 13,000 railway personnel from various divisions, along with 10,000 Government Railway Police (GRP) and paramilitary forces, will ensure safety at the railway stations. A state-of-the-art war room has been set up at the Prayagraj Divisional Control Center to manage emergencies, supported by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The Maha Kumbh 2025 also embracing digital advancements. A dedicated Kumbh Rail Seva website and mobile app, available in 12 languages, will provide real-time updates to pilgrims. This year's theme, 'Clean and Green,' emphasises environmental sustainability, aiming to minimise single-use plastics and promote eco-friendly practices. More than 1,000 sanitation workers will be deployed across railway stations, and over 20,000 square metres of Kumbh-themed wall paintings will enhance the visual appeal of the event.

The meticulous preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 underscore the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe, spiritually enriching, and environmentally conscious experience for millions of devotees. As the sacred waters of the Sangam await the faithful, Prayagraj stands ready to welcome the world to this grand confluence of faith, tradition, and unity.