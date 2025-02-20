A historic milestone in women’s participation

Mahakumbh Nagar: Mahakumbh 2025 is not only recognised as the world’s largest spiritual gathering but also stands as a testament to the increasing participation of women in religious and social spheres. With more than 55 crore attendees, the heightened involvement of women marks a significant shift in gender representation at this event.

A research team from the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, led by Professor Badri Narayan and Associate Professor Dr Archana Singh is examining this social transformation. The team members are stationed at various entry points and bathing ghats of the Mahakumbh, engaging with attendees to understand their behaviors and perspectives.

Preliminary findings indicate a substantial rise in female participation, with women making up over 40 per cent of the attendees, particularly from urban areas. There has been a notable increase among women aged 18-35, reflecting shifting social dynamics.

One striking trend is the emergence of women-only groups attending the Maha Kumbh without male companions.

According to Dr Archana Singh, this trend signifies greater access to education, enhanced security, and evolving societal norms. In contrast to the past, where women’s religious involvement was primarily limited to household rituals, they are now actively exploring spirituality on a much larger scale. The secure environment in Uttar Pradesh has also played a crucial role in this transformation, encouraging women to travel independently and participate more freely.

This newfound confidence and freedom is not only reshaping women’s roles in religious traditions but also solidifying their positions in the broader social and cultural landscape.

The 17-member research team investigating Mahakumbh 2025 has observed a shift in perspectives among religious and social institutions. Dr Neha Rai, Senior Fellow of the research team, noted that Akhadas and religious leaders are adopting a more accepting attitude toward women. This shift has fostered greater respect and inclusion for female devotees, increasing their interest in understanding Sanatan Dharma.

Dr Preeti Yadav, another researcher on the team, shared that many women actively engage in discussions and pose questions to saints and religious leaders at the Akhadas. This exchange of ideas is benefiting both women and spiritual leaders, helping to expand the reach of Sanatan Dharma.