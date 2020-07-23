A man from Himachal Pradesh sells his only cow to buy a smart phone for his children’s online classes

Himachal Pradesh: Education in world became more expensive after the pandemic attacked especially in countries like India where people below poverty line are in high number. Recently, a man in Himachal Pradesh sold his cow which was his only source of income, to buy a mobile phone so that his two children could attend their online classes.

Kuldip Kumar of Jwalamukhi in Kangra district said after the schools closed in March, his children studying in Class 4 and Class 2 were finding it difficult to continue their studies in the absence of a smart phone. This was because after the lockdown was imposed due to Corona virus, schools had moved online. And he was under tremendous pressure to buy a smart phone so that his children could attend online classes. Kuldip said that he was told by teachers that if he wanted his children to continue their studies, he needed a smartphone.

Kuldip Kumar said that after refusal from banks and money lenders for a loan Rs 6,000 due to his poor financial condition, he took this decision of selling cow. He sold his cow for Rs 6,000 which was his only source of income and bought a smart phone.

Kuldip, his wife and his two children lives in a mud hut in Jwalamukhi. He says he does not even have a BPL card. Kuldip told that he had approached panchayat many a times for financial assistance, but nothing was ever done.

Meanwhile, Jwalamukhi MLA Ramesh Dhawala said that he had directed the BDO and the SDM to provide financial help to Kuldip Kumar's family at the earliest.