AAI gave responsibility to Kolkata authority for aircraft surveillance in North-East region

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has entrusted the responsibility of surveillance of Indo-foreign aircraft passing over 25 thousand feet in the northeastern region of the country from 25 March. Earlier this work was done by Guwahati ATC.

Now, contact with the aircraft passing through the area, their navigation and management will be done by Kolkata ATC.

The work of providing air navigation services in the country is done by AAI. The authority said that this change has been taken to ensure maximum safety of the aircraft in the airspace of the Indian and adjoining maritime region.