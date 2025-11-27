AAI’s Pavilion earns Gold Award at IITF 2025

New Delhi, 27th November, 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) concluded its vibrant participation at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, New Delhi, with a grand closing ceremony by bagging the prestigious gold award under PSU category for the pavilion’s outstanding design, immersive digital experience, and impactful representation of India’s evolving aviation ecosystem. Shri Vipin Kumar, Chairman, Airports Authority of India received the award from Dr. Neeraj Kharwal, MD, India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) for its innovative approach in showcasing India’s aviation advancements.

Built around the theme “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,” the pavilion drew strong appreciation and marked celebration of 150 years of Vande Mataram by inspiring visitors and students with patriotic enthusiasm.

Throughout the fair, the pavilion captivated attendees with its futuristic LED archway, dynamic anamorphic display walls, and interactive touch kiosks featuring key initiatives such as UDAN, the Start-up Policy, AAI–Routes Asia 2025, and India’s Air Connectivity Map. A digital flip book highlighting airports as cultural and architectural icons added to the pavilion’s appeal.

Visitors were further engaged through activities like the Air Quiz and an AI-powered Selfie Zone that allowed them to transform into digital avatars of aviation professionals. The dedicated Briefing Zone also hosted informative sessions for students and media, offering deeper insights into AAI’s operations and vision.

Major highlights of the pavilion were ATC Demonstration, state-of-the-art ATC–CNS Console and exhibits showcasing modern Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance technologies, the demonstration underscored India’s progress in advanced air traffic management.

As IITF 2025 comes to a close, AAI’s award-winning pavilion inaugurated by Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Hon’ble Union Minister of Civil aviation, stands as a testament to its commitment to innovation, technology, safety, and sustainability. The Airports Authority of India continues to play a vital role in advancing the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, with aviation serving as a key catalyst for connectivity, economic development, and inclusive growth.