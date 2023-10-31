AAP Accuses ED Of Plotting Kejriwal's Arrest, Alleges BJP's Conspiracy

On Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made an accusation that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is plotting the apprehension of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2, following an interrogation related to a money laundering case associated with an alleged excise policy scandal. The party also pointed fingers at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting that they are trying to weaken the AAP by incarcerating its top leaders.



Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi, addressing the media on Tuesday, contended that the BJP was resorting to these strategies because it recognizes its inability to defeat Kejriwal in elections. She expressed, "There are indications that Kejriwal may be taken into custody on November 2. If this happens, it won't be due to corruption allegations, but because of his opposition to the BJP."

Atishi highlighted the AAP's past electoral victories over the BJP in Delhi and the MCD, emphasizing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is apprehensive of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP is cognizant of their electoral prowess.

In reference to the arrests of top AAP figures, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain, Atishi asserted that this implies the BJP's intent to eradicate the AAP. She noted that Satyendar Jain has already been granted bail in a money laundering case.

Atishi further speculated that after Kejriwal's potential arrest, the BJP could target other leaders from the INDIA alliance, as well as chief ministers, employing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). She mentioned Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Tejashwi Yadav, Chief Minister of Bihar, and future targets might include Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, and M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In conclusion, Atishi reiterated that AAP leaders are unafraid of imprisonment and are committed to upholding the Constitution until the very end.