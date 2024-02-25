AAP And Congress Forge Alliance For Lok Sabha Elections: Seat-Sharing Details Revealed

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have officially confirmed their collaboration for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, disclosing their seat-sharing agreements for Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana.

During a meeting in January, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi met with Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to solidify their alliance.

In terms of seat allocation, the Congress will contest 24 seats in Gujarat, while AAP will field candidates in 2 constituencies. In Haryana, the Congress will compete in 9 seats, leaving 1 seat for AAP. In Delhi, AAP will lead in four seats, with Congress contesting in three.

According to Congress General Secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik, in Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress will compete in 24, while AAP will field candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar. Similarly, in Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress will contest in 9, with AAP vying for the Kurukshetra seat.

In Delhi, AAP will contest in New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi, while Congress will field candidates in Chandni Chowk, North East, and North West.

The alliance between AAP and Congress, traditional rivals in Punjab and Delhi, won the Chandigarh mayoral elections last month after Supreme Court intervention. However, no decision has been reached regarding Punjab, where AAP currently holds the government.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak emphasized the need for a strong alternative amidst the challenges faced by the country, stating that the alliance prioritizes the nation over individual political interests.

Discussions are ongoing regarding a potential arrangement in Assam. The BJP has criticized the alliance as opportunistic, highlighting a trust deficit between Congress and AAP.