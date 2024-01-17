AAP Announces Statewide Ram Dhun Ceremonies In Gujarat Ahead Of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Consecration

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the organization of Ram Dhun ceremonies across Gujarat on January 21, a day preceding the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Isudan Gadhvi, the party's Gujarat chief, revealed that these ceremonies will be conducted in every Taluka of the state, emphasizing AAP's vision to establish "Ram Rajya" through enhancements in education and healthcare facilities.

Gadhvi stated, “The AAP's vision is to bring Ram Rajya through improving education and healthcare facilities,” during the announcement of the January 21 event.

This initiative in Gujarat follows AAP's recent decision to conduct Sundarkand Path recitation events in Delhi every first Tuesday of the month. The inaugural Sundarkand Path took place in the national capital recently, where AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal actively participated in the recital and havan held in Delhi’s Rohini.

The upcoming 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir, scheduled for January 22, is anticipated to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. The grand opening is expected to witness over 7,000 attendees, including politicians, industrialists, saints, celebrities from across the country, and nearly 100 representatives from different nations.

The seven-day rituals leading up to the ceremony began in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The installation will feature the sculpture of Ram Lalla, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The choice of this sculpture marks a significant aspect of the preparations for the grand event.