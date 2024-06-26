AAP Criticizes BJP And PM Modi After CBI Arrests Arvind Kejriwal In Liquor Policy Case

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sharply criticized the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the CBI's arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the liquor policy case, accusing the "dictator" of extreme cruelty.

AAP claimed that Kejriwal's arrest by the CBI was orchestrated by the BJP in a "fake case." In a Hindi post on X, AAP stated, "The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today, when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case."

AAP further alleged that Kejriwal's health deteriorated while he was taken to Rouse Avenue Court, with his blood sugar levels dropping significantly. "No matter the oppression, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break," the party asserted.

Previously, Kejriwal had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam and is currently in Tihar Jail.

AAP also condemned the CBI for falsely claiming that Kejriwal blamed his former deputy, Manish Sisodia, during questioning. AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah stated that the CBI was caught "red-handed" in its attempt to fabricate headlines suggesting that Kejriwal had accused Sisodia.

"Arvind Kejriwal himself stated that he had not made any such statement, and the judge confirmed that no such statement had been made by Kejriwal," Shah said.

During the hearing in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, the CBI's claim that Kejriwal blamed Sisodia for recommending the privatization of liquor stores under the now-scrapped excise policy was strongly denied by the Chief Minister. "I did not make any statement that Manish Sisodia is guilty," Kejriwal asserted. "Manish Sisodia is absolutely innocent. Their aim is to defame us. I told the CBI yesterday that these are absurd allegations."

The Delhi court also objected to the CBI's assertion, stating, "We have read the statement made by him. Kejriwal has not made any such statement."