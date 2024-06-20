AAP demands sacking of MoE over NEET row

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak on Wednesday accused the BJP of institutionalising paper leaks and demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister over irregularities in the NEET.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak said corruption in education was no less than committing treachery with the country. “A huge corruption has come to the fore in the NEET exam in the last few days. The NEET exam is very important for the country.

All the admissions in medical colleges happen through NEET. “There are around 1 lakh seats and 24 lakh students appear for these exams. Students start preparing for these exams well in advance and even their families are involved in preparations. Corruption in education is no less than treason with the country,” he said.

Pathak said the AAP does not want to make it a “political issue” but Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give his response on the matter. “BJP has institutionalised paper leaks in the country. The genesis of the entire problem is Gujarat and since 2015 till now, there has not been a single exam conducted there whose paper was not leaked. We do not want to make it a political issue. “The PM should answer the issue. He should suspend the education minister or the concerned minister should himself resign,” Pathak said. Earlier in the day, AAP carried out a nationwide protest over the NEET fiasco.

The Congress will hold protests in all state headquarters on Friday over the alleged irregularities in medical entrance exam NEET, demanding justice for the students.

In a letter to all state unit chiefs, Congress legislature party leaders, state incharges, general secretaries and other top functionaries, Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, said there is an urgent need to address the numerous complaints and concerns surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 conduct and results. “As you are aware, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of NEET-UG 2024 on 4th June 2024. The results have been marred by allegations of irregularities and paper leaks following the inflated marks of some aspirants,” he said.