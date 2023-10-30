AAP exploring legal options, says Atishi on SC order denying bail to Manish Sisodia

New Delhi : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Monday said that the party respects the Supreme Court, but does not agree with the order denying bail to former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia is facing money laundering and corruption charges over alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of a now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. He has been in custody since February and is being investigated by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Referring to the apex court's observations while listening to Sisodia's bail plea, Atishi said that the court asked ED many difficult questions and had observed that unless quid pro quo is established and it is proved that money has been laundered, PMLA cannot apply.



"They asked them (ED) again and again to show the money trail to Sisodia or his relatives. They have time and again observed that policymaking does not come under the court's purview...Despite many such sharp observations, the court has denied bail to him. So, we will now study the top court's order and explore the legal options available to us. We respect the SC, but we must say that we don't agree with the top court's order." Atishi said.



Atishi reiterated that the AAP is an honest political party and the ED and CBI cannot prove any allegations of corruption against it. "No leader of the AAP has committed even corruption of Rs 1. Despite many cases against us, they won't get any proof as we have never indulged in any corrupt practices till now," she added.

On the question of the Rs 338 crore figure, the minister said that till now this never came up in court proceedings. "We will thoroughly study the court order to understand what this figure is and explore further legal recourse that is available to us," she said.

She said the BJP wants no one to question them and wants to win elections using the backdoor by destroying all Opposition parties. “This is the BJP's arrogance and the people of India will give a befitting reply to them,” Atishi added.

A Supreme Court Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SNV Bhatti delivered the judgment denying bail to Sisodia on Monday. The top court has directed that Sisodia's trial be completed within six to eight months.

It further added that within three months, if the trial proceeds slowly, Sisodia can file an application for bail again. While delivering the judgement, Justice Khanna said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect with regard to the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established.