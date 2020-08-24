AAP launches oxymitra drive in Goa

Panaji: The Aam Aadmi Party in Goa on Monday launched an oxymitra drive, as part of which party workers travel to different parts of the state to examine oxygen level readings of persons, including those who are currently in home isolation.

"Our party workers will be spreading out in Goa with the oxymeters and with proper precautionary measures, will take the oxygen readings of people who are in home isolation and others," state Aam Aadmi Party convenor Elvis Gomes said.

Under current state government norms, asymptomatic Covid-19 patients are allowed to stay in home isolation, after seeking permission from the relevant administrative authorities.

Gomes also said, that unlike the AAP-controlled Delhi government, where oxymeters are given free by the state government to Covid-19 patients, in Goa patients either need to buy the gadget - which monitors oxygen saturation levels -- at retail price or from the Goa wing of the Indian Medical Association, which has made an oxymeter-included Covid-19 kit available on a cost-price basis.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a video greeting issued on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi had announced the oxymitra scheme, while also greets Goans on the occasion of the popular Hindu festival.

"This Ganesh Chaturthi, I pray to Lord Ganesh to keep all Goans safe. We are appointing oxymitras in all regions of Goa. They will visit your homes and check oxygen levels and if you need any medical assistance, will help you," Kejriwal said in his short address.