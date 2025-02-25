AAP MLAs protest

AAP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi staged a protest outside the office of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the assembly on Monday, demanding the fulfilment of the BJP's promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women in the city after the first Cabinet meeting.

"We asked for time from the Delhi CM two days ago. But we were not given time, so we are here outside her office in the assembly. We want to meet her regarding the promise of PM Modi to provide Rs 2,500 to women after the first Cabinet. Modi's guarantee is proving wrong," Atishi told PTI Videos after meeting CM Rekha Gupta.

Atishi further said that the chief minister had not given them any assurance but mentioned that she was trying her best to fulfil the promise by March 8. The protest took place as the first session of the newly constituted Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, marking the BJP's return to power after 26 years. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was present in the Speaker's gallery to witness the session.