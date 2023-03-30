AAP MLAs target L-G over Indraprastha College incident

New Delhi: AAP MLAs on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged harassment of students at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women in the Delhi Assembly and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for "poor" law and order situation in the national capital. Meanwhile, four BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Assembly following arguments with Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on the issues to be taken up for discussion in the House. AAP MLA Bhavna Gaur raised the matter of women security and law and order in view of Tuesday's incident at Indraprastha College for Women where several men scaled the college walls and harassed students.



The BJP members, however, wanted a discussion on the issue of corruption, including the now-repealed excise policy, but the Speaker did not allow it, saying it had already been discussed. "We should be ashamed that men trespassed into women's colleges and misbehaved with the students. This is a serious issue. Does women's security not matter to you? The college is close to the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister's residence and right under the nose of the Raj Niwas," he said.

Goel requested the BJP members to leave the House if they did not want to participate in the discussion on the issue of women security and law and order in Delhi. When the BJP MLAs did not relent, the Speaker ordered that four of them -- Jitendra Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma and Mohan Singh Bisht -- be marshalled out.