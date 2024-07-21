AAP MP Sanjay Singh Accuses BJP And LG Of Conspiracy To Murder CM Kejriwal

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, in a press conference today, accused the BJP and LG VK Saxena of plotting to murder CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail. Singh highlighted that authorities withheld Kejriwal's insulin until a court intervened, dismissing claims that Kejriwal was trying to manipulate his sugar levels, stating, “Who would want to kill themselves? You are accusing him of trying to get his sugar level dropped in the night hour… How come it is possible?”



Meanwhile, a day after Delhi Finance Minister Atishi requested an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayor Shelly Oberoi criticized the Centre for treating the Capital unfairly. Oberoi wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging for “a fair and equitable” share of the Centre’s funds for development and maintenance.



At the conference today, AAP leader Sanjay Singh stated that Kejriwal’s blood sugar reports indicate he needs treatment for hyperglycemia. Here’s what the condition means:

Hyperglycemia, commonly referred to as high blood sugar, is most frequently associated with diabetes. It occurs when there is an excessive amount of glucose in the bloodstream, either due to insufficient insulin production or the body’s ineffective use of existing insulin.